Michigan Waitress Benefits From Generous 2020 Tip

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Danielle Franzoni was having a bad day. She was moving, which caused stress. The waitress tells Michigan's Alpena News she cried at work at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant, and then a customer left an end-of-decade tip - 2020 - a tip of $2,020 on a bill for 23 bucks.

NOEL KING, HOST:

I always wonder what percent to tip - 15%, 20%.

INSKEEP: This was 8,700%. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.