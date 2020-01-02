© 2021 Maine Public
Companies Can Decide Not To Hire Nicotine Users In 21 States

Published January 2, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST

U-Haul, based in Phoenix, Arizona, plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users beginning Feb. 1. The company says it’s part of an effort to create a healthier corporate culture.

Arizona is one of 21 states where it is legal for employers to not hire someone because they smoke, vape or use other nicotine products.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, about the policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

