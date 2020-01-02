© 2021 Maine Public
Julián Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Race As Primary Season Approaches

Published January 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST
Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro speaks during the Nevada Democrats' "First in the West" event at Bellagio Resort Casino on Nov. 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)
Julián Castro, the progressive Democrat from Texas and only Latino candidate, announced Thursday that he’s dropping out of the presidential race.

The move comes as the campaign heats up ahead of the primary season. NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrowjoins Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley to discuss the latest from the 2020 race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

