Julián Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Race As Primary Season Approaches

Julián Castro, the progressive Democrat from Texas and only Latino candidate, announced Thursday that he’s dropping out of the presidential race.

The move comes as the campaign heats up ahead of the primary season. NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) joins Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley to discuss the latest from the 2020 race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.