'Really Quite Frightening': Wildfires Ravage Australia's Isolated Towns

Published January 3, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST

As dangerous fire conditions continue to worsen in Australia, officials are carrying out one of the largest evacuations in the country’s history. Roads have been backed up because of the rush to get out, and hundreds of people are being evacuated by sea by the Australian Defence Force.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes), a reporter for The Guardian based in Melbourne.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.