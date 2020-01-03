'Really Quite Frightening': Wildfires Ravage Australia's Isolated Towns

As dangerous fire conditions continue to worsen in Australia, officials are carrying out one of the largest evacuations in the country’s history. Roads have been backed up because of the rush to get out, and hundreds of people are being evacuated by sea by the Australian Defence Force.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes), a reporter for The Guardian based in Melbourne.

