Australian Ecologist Says To Expect 'Local Extinctions' Of Wildlife Due To Fires

It’s estimated that nearly half a billion animals have been killed in the fires in Australia since September. But the researcher who came up with that figure says that in reality, the situation could turn much worse as fires there continue to burn.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.