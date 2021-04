President Trump threatened sanctions for Iraq if they expel U.S. troops as the Iraqi Parliament has voted to do.

We talk with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money, about what this could mean for oil prices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.