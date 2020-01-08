After Iran's Retaliation, What's Next For Iraq?

Iraq says Iran notified its government before the airstrikes that targeted bases where American and coalition forces are based in Iraq. President Trump made a statement Wednesday about the Iranian military action, which came in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed the country’s top military commander in Baghdad last week.

Host Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR’s Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Baghdad.

