Turkey and Russia, who are waging a proxy war inside Libya, are now calling for a ceasefire following Turkey’s decision to send in ground troops this week.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks to NPR’s international correspondent Peter Kenyon, who is based in Istanbul, about the conflict.

