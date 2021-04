Wildfires have wrought unprecedented destruction in Australia. At least 25 people have died, as well as an estimated billion animals.

NPR’s Jason Beaubien (@jasonbnpr) reports outside of Sydney on what measures the government has taken, and how Australians have endured the disaster.

