New Questions Raised Over Iran Plane Crash That Killed All Aboard

There are more questions about what caused a Ukranian passenger plane to crash near Tehran on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon there’s evidence that a missile brought down the plane. And earlier Thursday, President Trump suggested the crash may have been the result of a mishap during hostilities.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam (@jackienortham).

