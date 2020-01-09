Tensions Ease Between Iran, U.S.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have decreased Thursday, following President Trump’s decision not to call for military strikes against Iran after the country fired missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks to Jason Rezaian(@jrezaian), Washington Post Global Opinions writer, who was imprisoned by the Iranian regime while he was the Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief in 2014.

