Canada Zoo Cancels Penguin Walk Because Of Extreme Cold

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Calgary, Canada, is going through some extreme cold this week. The Calgary Zoo decided too cold even for penguins. It cancelled the penguin walk. This is a daily activity where you can watch the zoo's king penguins waddle around. The zoo says these are not Antarctic penguins. Anything past 13 below is unhealthy for them. With Calgary seeing its coldest weather in years, the penguins will have to stay inside just like everybody else. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.