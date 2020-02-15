PHOTOS: Scenes From The Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

Wuhan is a ghost town, yet there are still definite signs of life.

That's the status of this city of 11 million, which has seen strict quarantine measures imposed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus disease.

As of Feb. 10, every compound, or residential complex, in Wuhan has been put under "closed-off management" orders by the government.

The goal is to keep healthy people from getting infected by going out and about.

Every compound is closed off with gates or other barricades, with only one gate to let people out. Each family in the compound can send one person out to purchase necessities once every three days. That person must register with an official before leaving, explain the purpose of their trip and give the time of departure. The individual's temperature is taken as well.

/ Stringer for NPR / A patient is transferred to Jinyintan Hospital.

When people leave the compound, they must wear masks. Because public transportation has been shut down, they drive, take cabs or ride bikes and scooters during the three-hour window for errands.

/ Stringer for NPR / Group dancing in public squares is a common pastime for women in China.

/ Stringer for NPR / A resident walks a dog.

Anyone showing symptoms that could indicate infection with the coronavirus — fever, for example, cannot leave and will be reported to the local community office as a suspected case.

Delivery services are still operating. Restaurants, convenience stores, florists and supermarkets all will deliver their goods to customers.

/ Stringer for NPR / People play a game of cards outdoors. Wuhan's government has forbidden large gatherings.

With these extraordinary measures in place, the streets are virtually empty and the mood can be somber. Yet people find ways to carry on, even if it's something as simple as playing a card game. And there's a measure of humor as well — like the masks attached to a city statue of a mother and child.

/ Stringer for NPR / Housing compounds in Wuhan are closing off many entrances to restrict movement. The banner says that even during the spring festival, staying at home is the best deal.

A prize-winning international photojournalist who lives in Wuhan has captured scenes of life under lockdown. The photographer asked not to be named because of concerns of being targeted by the government.

/ Stringer for NPR / A street vendor operates in an alley.

/ Stringer for NPR / Food is delivered to a hospital on Feb. 10.

/ Stringer for NPR / A mother and son go for a bike ride.

/ Stringer for NPR / Delivery services are still operating in Wuhan.

/ Stringer for NPR / Roads are empty in Wuhan, where public transit has been shut down and residents are restricted in their excursions.

/ Stringer for NPR / A sense of humor is still evident in Wuhan, where masks were affixed to the faces of a statue of a mother and her child.

/ Stringer for NPR / The high-speed trains in Wuhan have been suspended.

Yuhan Xu contributed research to this story.

