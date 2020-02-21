Democrats Prepare To Caucus In Nevada, Where The Fog Of Iowa Looms Large

Democratic Party officials in Nevada are reassuring voters today that tomorrow’s caucuses will go more smoothly than Iowa’s, where a malfunctioning app delayed the election outcome for days and raised questions about the accuracy of the results.

“What happened in Iowa will not happen in Nevada,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II said on CNN Friday. “We know that come tomorrow we will execute a successful caucus and folks will feel very confident with what we’ve been able to show.”

Meanwhile, President Trump is rallying supporters in Las Vegas Friday, and a new poll from Emerson College shows Bernie Sanders’ lead in the state is holding steady over rivals including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd, who is in Las Vegas.

