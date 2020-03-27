Call-In Special: Coronavirus Upends Schooling For Millions Of Kids

The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools across the U.S., affecting nearly 2 million public school students in New England alone. What are the educational and social impacts of this sudden shift to remote learning? What about students with special learning needs? And how might the COVID-19 crisis widen the inequities in our K-12 educational system?

On Friday, March 27, join us for an America Amplified call-in special from the New England News Collaborative. We’ll bring together voices from around our region — and we want to hear yours.

How is the shutdown affecting your child's education?

Are you a parent or teacher facing unique challenges? Or have a tip to share on how to make the best of educating from home?



Give us a call between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on March 27 during our live, regional broadcast. The call-in number is 888-720-9677.

You can also join the conversation by tweeting us at @NENCNewEngland, or emailing next@ctpublic.org. If you'd like to leave us a voicemail, dial 860-275-7595.

Credits:

Host: Lucy Nalpathanchil, CT Public's "Where We Live"

Lucy Nalpathanchil, CT Public's "Where We Live" Show Producer: Carmen Baskauf

Carmen Baskauf Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Morgan Springer Executive Producers: John Dankosky for America Amplified and Catie Talarski

John Dankosky for America Amplified and Catie Talarski Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Additional support: Eugene Amatruda, Cat Pastor, Connecticut Public's social and digital team, New England Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, WBUR and Vermont Public Radio. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative is funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

