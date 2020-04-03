Call-In Special: Health Care Workers On The Pandemic's Frontlines

Health care workers in New England are facing incredible challenges on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, from long hours and dangerous conditions to shifting public policies.

Air Date: Friday, April 3, 2020

Join us for an America Amplified live call-in special from the New England News Collaborative. We'll bring together voices from around the region — and we want to hear yours.

New England health care workers: What has been your experience?

Is there a role for regional solutions in the battle against COVID-19?



GUESTS:

Gene Harkless — Associate Professor of Nursing and Chair of the Department of Nursing at the University of New Hampshire. She has been a family nurse practitioner for 40 years.

Michael Ulrich — Assistant Professor of Health Law, Ethics & Human Rights at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Credits:

Host : Laura Knoy, New Hampshire Public Radio's "The Exchange"

: Laura Knoy, New Hampshire Public Radio's "The Exchange" Show Producer : Ellen Grimm

: Ellen Grimm Coordinating Producer : Morgan Springer

: Morgan Springer Executive Producers : John Dankosky for America Amplified and Michael Brindley

: John Dankosky for America Amplified and Michael Brindley Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Additional support:Dan Colgan, New Hampshire Public Radio, New England Public Radio, Connecticut Public, Maine Public Radio and WGBH. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

