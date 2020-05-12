Read The House Bill Calling For $3 Trillion In Coronavirus Relief

House Democrats plan to move forward with a $3 trillion bill for additional coronavirus relief, following up on the historic $2 trillion aid package passed in March.

The latest bill, called the HEROES Act, prioritizes granting hazard pay to front-line workers and providing aid to state and local governments, which had not been allotted in previous bills.

The House could hold a vote on the measure as soon as Friday. It is not expected to gain traction in the Senate, though, as bipartisan talks on the latest recovery package have stalled.

Read the full text of the bill — all 1,815 pages — here:

