George Floyd Reverberates Globally: Thousands Protest In Germany, U.K., New Zealand
Updated at 8:29 p.m. ET
U.S. protesters rallying against the killing of George Floyd and countless other black Americans are being heard around the world as demonstrators launched their own protests in the countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Iran and New Zealand.
The Netherlands
A large peaceful protest against George Floyd's killing and police brutality, filled Dam Square in central Amsterdam in solidarity with American protesters on Monday.
Huge #BlackLivesMatterNL demonstration in #Amsterdam today. #GeorgeFloyd— Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeNews) June 1, 2020
Via @gideon_fm
pic.twitter.com/g5mzcYm48x
Demonstrators carried signs that read "Police violence is not an accident," "Racism is a pandemic" and "My skin ain't a crime."
Naomie Pieter, an Amsterdam based anti-racism activist, called out to the crowd from a stage, "Black women's lives, black trans lives, black disabled lives," with demonstrators responding "Matter!" to each exclamation.
The majority of protesters wore masks, and there were no immediate reports of violence or arrests.
Germany
In Berlin, protesters gathered Sunday outside the U.S. Embassy, demonstrating for a second day.
Hundreds of German demonstrators marched in solidarity with American protesters Saturday and Sunday, chanting "Stop killing us," "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace."
On a former section of the Berlin Wall, in Mauerpark, a memorial popped up over the weekend depicting Floyd and "I can't breathe," some of his last words.
Beyond protests that gathered thousands at the capital over the weekend, four soccer players in Germany's Bundesliga league addressed Floyd's killing during games. One player took a knee on the field. Another exposed a shirt underneath a jersey that read "Justice for George Floyd."
✊🏿 Bundesliga players doing the right thing #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/CAUdbIuIkw— Wo sind sie jetzt? (@exprofis) May 31, 2020
U.K.
Thousands demonstrated on Sunday in London, according to the BBC, to protest Floyd's death and police brutality.
The protest was concentrated in central London, with hundreds taking a knee in Trafalgar Square for nine minutes, signifying the amount of time the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground.
They marched along the Thames and to the U.S. Embassy, chanting "Black lives matter" and carrying signs with slogans such as "Racism is a global issue," "Your silence is deafening" and "How many more?"
According to the Metropolitan Police, 23 demonstrators were arrested in central London on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the U.K., demonstrations also took place in Manchester and Cardiff.
Canada
In Canada, people in Toronto gathered in protest against injustice toward black people globally and against the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who lived in Toronto, and the circumstances surrounding her death.
Korchinski-Paquet fell from her balcony while police officers were responding to a domestic incident in her home.
Stunning aerial views from today’s protest downtown #torontoprotest #JusticeForRegis pic.twitter.com/XvzVggAptm— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) May 30, 2020
New Zealand
Despite coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings, thousands took to the streets to protest police brutality in Auckland, sparking criticism from some political leaders.
Organizers tried to encourage social distancing, The New Zealand Herald reported, but the large turnout forced demonstrators close together. Protesters marched and chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter."
Toward the end of the march, video posted on social media showed demonstrators participating in an impromptu haka, a ceremonial dance of the Maori people.
after kneeling, an impromptu haka breaks out in an act of solidarity for Māori pic.twitter.com/ZijeQvzR8Z— jihee junn (@jiheejunn) June 1, 2020
Demonstrators also gathered in the smaller cities of Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.
Iran
And in the Iranian city of Mashhad, a candlelight vigil was held in Floyd's honor, with Black Lives Matter posters and illustrations of Floyd posted.
A candle vigil for George Floyd in the city of Mashad, #Iran.— Shirin Jaafari (@Shirinj) May 30, 2020
Credit: AkharinKhabar pic.twitter.com/H4Y3NpIsvp