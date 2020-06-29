New York Announces Lowest Number Of Hospitalizations During The Pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference on Monday that the state has seen its lowest number of hospitalizations and average death toll from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

"You look at where we are compared to where we have been, you remember at one time we had 800 deaths per day," Cuomo said. "Today we have eight."

On Sunday, the state saw 853 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus, which was the lowest since March 18. Only 391 people tested positive for the virus from over 46,000 people tested that day, according to New York State data.

Cuomo also touted the state's tracing system, citing multiple events across the state that the government identified as sources of an outbreak.

New York, and New York City in particular, has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus of any region in the United States. Four of the top seven counties in the U.S. for coronavirus-related deaths are New York City boroughs. New York state, with more than 31,000 deaths, accounts for nearly a quarter of all coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

While New York's numbers have waned significantly, the spread of the coronavirus is on the rise elsewhere in the country. The rate of new cases per day is increasing, with states like Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California all logging significantly higher rates of new cases per day than they were two weeks ago.

