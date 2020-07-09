US Colleges, Universities Band Together To Sue Trump Administration Over ICE Student Visa Rule

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the U.S. government in federal court to overturn a policy that would strip foreign students of their visas if they take all classes online.

They’re backed by more than half a dozen major colleges and universities, including Cornell, Stanford and the University of California system.

We check in on the lawsuit and reopening plans at some of the nation’s most selective colleges with WBUR education reporter Max Larkin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

