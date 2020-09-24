'Honor Her Wish': Trump Met With Boos As He Pays Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated at 2:13 p.m. ET

President Trump was met by shouts of "vote him out" and "honor her wish" as he paid his respects on Thursday to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her body is lying in repose for a second day at the Supreme Court.

Trump, wearing a black mask, was silent as he stood next to the flag-draped coffin at the top of the Supreme Court's steps.

Demonstrators standing across the street from the court booed Trump as he emerged from the building and then began chanting at him to honor Ginsburg's dying wish that she not be replaced "until a new president is installed."

Trump has dismissed her request, baselessly saying he thought it could have been made up by Democrats.

He is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on Saturday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the crowd's response to Trump's visit was "appalling, but certainly to be expected when you're in the heart of the swamp."

Chants of “Vote him out!” and “Honor her wish!” outside the Supreme Court as the president arrives pic.twitter.com/lys9EqBuNs — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 24, 2020

At a White House briefing Thursday afternoon, McEnany said Trump is met by supporters wherever he travels in the United States.

And she said he was following precedent by nominating someone to fill the vacancy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.