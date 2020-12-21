© 2021 Maine Public
Here Is What's In The COVID-19 Relief Package

By Brian Naylor
Published December 28, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak following a press conference Dec. 20 on Capitol Hill after Republicans and Democrats finally came to an agreement on the coronavirus relief bill.
Updated on Dec. 30 at 11:15 a.m. ET

President Trump has signed a major legislative package that includes coronavirus relief and government spending for the next fiscal year.

Just after Congress passed the bill last week — and shortly before Christmas — the president called the measure a "disgrace," in part for not having high enough direct payments to Americans, a move his own party had been against.

Nevertheless, Trump signed the package on Sunday, urging Congress to do more separately.

Here are the highlights of what is in COVID-19 relief package that is now law, including $600 relief checks for many Americans, an assortment of aid for small businesses and money to purchase and distribute vaccines:

Individual benefits

  • $600 direct payment checks for every adult and child earning up to $75,000. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $87,000 would get smaller checks, and the benefit cuts out entirely for individuals earning over $87,000.

  • Unemployment benefits: Lawmakers agreed to extend enhanced unemployment benefits for jobless workers, who will receive up to $300 per week through mid-March. Self-employed people and gig workers will also receive extended assistance.

  • Rental assistance: The measure includes $25 billion to help families pay their rent, and it extends the eviction moratorium now in effect until Jan. 31.

  • SNAP assistance: The measure includes an additional $13 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

    • Small-business help

  • PPP loans: The agreement includes some $284 billion for Paycheck Protection Program loans. Democrats say they expanded eligibility for the loans to include nonprofits and local newspapers, along with TV and radio stations. Also, $15 billion would be reserved for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions, which have been struggling due to pandemic-forced closures.

  • Child care centers: The measure includes $10 billion for child care centers to help providers safely reopen.

    • Vaccines

  • The agreement includes some $68 billion to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and help states conduct testing — $20 billion of that funding will make the vaccine available at no cost for anybody needing it.

    • Broadband access

  • The measure contains $7 billion to increase access to broadband Internet, including a new Emergency Broadband Benefit that Democrats say will help millions of students' families and unemployed workers afford the broadband they need during the pandemic.

    • Transportation aid

    Lawmakers also agreed to provide $45 billion in transportation-related assistance, including:

  • $16 billion for airlines to pay the salaries of workers and contractors.

  • $14 billion for mass transit agencies.

  • $10 billion for highways.

  • $1 billion for Amtrak.

    • Education

  • The measure contains $82 billion in funding for schools and universities to assist with reopening, including, $2.75 billion for private K-12 education.

    • Agriculture

  • There is some $13 billion in the measure for farmers and agriculture, including money under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for growers and livestock, dairy and poultry producers.

    • Medical bills

  • The measure also includes a provision ending surprise medical billing.Republicans say patients would be required to receive a "true and honest cost estimate" three days before any scheduled procedure and that billing disputes would be subject to arbitration.

    • Tax-deductible meals

  • Lawmakers also included a provision sought by Trump, making the cost of meals a deductible business expense.

    • Read the bill in full.

    This story was originally published on Dec. 21.

    Corrected: December 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
    An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that direct payments end for individuals earning over $99,000. In fact, payments end for individuals earning over $87,000.
