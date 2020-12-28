Here Is 1 Way To Show Appreciation For The COVID-19 Vaccine

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Well, here's one way to show your support for a COVID-19 vaccine. Over the weekend, German pilot Samy Kramer used a GPS device to map a route that would take the shape of a giant syringe. Kramer flew about 5,000 feet in the air to trace the syringe, which spanned over 40 miles in the sky. The 20-year-old says he hopes the act can get people thinking about the vaccine. I, for one, am mostly thinking about going to flight school. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.