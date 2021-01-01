Maine Public TV Air Times :

Wed., March 10 at 8:00 pm

Fri., March 12 at 12:00 am

Sat., March 13 at 2:00 pm

Thoreau wrote that he "was born in the nick of time" in Concord, Massachusetts and went on to famously write about building a cabin and living at Walden Pond. This film tells the story of his life and his time at Walden Pond as well as the impact his writings have had on environmental issues, civil rights and individual thinking in our time.

Henry David Thoreau: Surveyor of the Soul is produced by Huey of Films By Huey.