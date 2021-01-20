Join Maine Public's MASTERPIECE Celebration!

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of unforgettable MASTERPIECE programs airing on Maine Public Television and we are celebrating all year long! Tell us about your favorite MASTERPIECE program and why it is so special to you. Send us an email to fun@mainepublic.org.

Take a few moments and see a few of the comments that we have heard so far:

Special thanks to HM Payson and The Park Danforth for their generous support of MASTERPIECE programming on Maine Public Television.

Loading...

The most loved MASTERPIECE programs according to our audience in our very informal survey through February: