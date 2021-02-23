With Record In Mind, Canadian Woman Assembles Puzzle With 40,000 Pieces

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ontario's Maxine Olive passes time with jigsaw puzzles. She spent 150 hours assembling the Ravensburger Memorable Moments Puzzle, the world's biggest commercially available puzzle. A small kids puzzle might have 40 pieces. A big one has a thousand. This has 40,000. Ms. Olive sent video of her jigsaw marathon for a Guinness World Record. Hopefully they approve before she needs the dining room table. It's MORNING EDITION.