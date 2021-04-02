Michelle Obama Virtually Revisits UK School

NOEL KING, HOST:

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Hello, Mrs. Obama.

KING: This is a Zoom call between schoolgirls and the former first lady Michelle Obama. As first lady, Obama visited two all-girls schools in the U.K. And when she left the White House, they kept in touch. Even though it wasn't in person, this meeting was still a success.

MICHELLE OBAMA: You all give me hope because listening to how resilient and determined you've been, that's what I see everywhere I go around the world.

