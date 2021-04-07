7-Year-Old Girl Tells Old Navy That She Needs Jeans With Real Pockets

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some jeans that are marketed to girls don't have legit front pockets. They're either sewn closed or they're too small. Seven-year-old Kamryn Gardner was super annoyed by this, so she wrote a letter to Old Navy politely suggesting that the jeans with fake pockets aren't that helpful. Kamryn wrote that she needs a place to put her hands and her stuff. Of course, she does. The retailer replied with a note of appreciation and four pairs of pants with actual pockets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.