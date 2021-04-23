© 2021 Maine Public
Pastry Shop In Hungary Has A Selection Of Vaccine-Theme Desserts

Published April 23, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You can't always pick the vaccine you get. But a pastry shop in Hungary lets you pick any vaccine-themed dessert. The shop sells mousse with brightly colored jelly toppings. There's a different color for each vaccine available there, like yellow for AstraZeneca, green for Pfizer. Each has a decorative syringe on top. The confectioner says no appointment is needed. Though, you could sit for 15 minutes afterward during the sugar rush. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.