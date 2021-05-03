British Customers Outraged Over Photo Of Scones

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some Brits take their afternoon tea very seriously. That's landed the grocery store Sainsbury's in trouble. They put up a picture with a fruit scone smothered in cream and jam. That is normal. The problem is the photo showed the jam on top of the cream. In the county of Cornwall where the picture went up, customers were outraged. They argued that jam must go first. Sainsbury's admitted its mistake, saying it has all scone wrong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.