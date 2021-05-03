© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Mass Vaccination Site In Bangor Will Soon Downsize To A New Location

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT
Northern Light Health clinic
Northern Light Health
On May 11, Northern Light Health will start offering first-dose coronavirus shots at its clinic on Union Street in Bangor.

The high volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will offer its final first-dose clinic this Thursday.

In a press release, Northern Light Health says people who already received their first dose at the site and are awaiting a second dose will still go to that location.

The last day of operation is expected to be May 27.

In anticipation of the Cross Insurance Center clinic closing, Northern Light will offer doses out of its health center on Union Street in Bangor beginning next Tuesday, May 11.

Registration for appointments will begin at 2 p.m. Monday. Walk-in appointments will also be available, but people are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn't looked back ever since.
