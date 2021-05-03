Mass Vaccination Site In Bangor Will Soon Downsize To A New Location

The high volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will offer its final first-dose clinic this Thursday.

In a press release, Northern Light Health says people who already received their first dose at the site and are awaiting a second dose will still go to that location.

The last day of operation is expected to be May 27.

In anticipation of the Cross Insurance Center clinic closing, Northern Light will offer doses out of its health center on Union Street in Bangor beginning next Tuesday, May 11.

Registration for appointments will begin at 2 p.m. Monday. Walk-in appointments will also be available, but people are encouraged to sign up in advance.

