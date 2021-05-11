© 2021 Maine Public
Health

238 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Reported In Maine On Tuesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 11, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
Coronavirus shots Maine Great Cranberry Island
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
FILE- Maureen Giffen administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Josh Gray in a community center on Great Cranberry Island, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021.

The state is reporting two new deaths of people with COVID-19 and another 238 new cases of the disease.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports the death toll in Maine has reached 797 since the pandemic began, with a total of 64,446 cases identified during that time.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 131, and there are 50 patients in critical care.

Hospitals are reporting more children and younger adults continue to be hospitalized for COVID-19 while 49% of all Mainers have had at least one dose of vaccine. The average age of people hospitalized for the disease in the state is now in the mid 40s.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Willis Ryder Arnold
