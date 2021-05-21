Lewiston Awarded $30M Federal Grant To Revitalize Tree Streets Neighborhood

The city of Lewiston will receive a $30-million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to build 185 new housing units in its "Tree Streets" neighborhood where many of the city's youngest and most low-income residents live. Misty Parker, the city's economic development manager, says the funding will be transformational for Lewiston. About half of the new units will replace aging, distressed public housing.

"It's more costly to fix them up to be safe housing for families to live in. The conditions of the house are not adequate for the type of housing that families. They're very outdated,” Parker says. “It's ensuring that the units will be code compliant, lead-free and energy efficient.”

City of Lewiston

Parker says the city has been working with residents for many years to try to address challenging housing conditions. With this grant, Lewiston officials expect to attract private investment and provide new home ownership opportunities. Construction is not expected to begin for at least two years.

"Lewiston housing and Avesta are development partners and so they will need to finalize construction plans, access financing and prepare to phase in these developments over the next five years,” Parker says. “So, it's going to take some time before we can get our shovels in the ground but it's definitely on its way now."

Parker says the grant is expected to attract additional private investment in the neighborhood and make it a desirable place for people to live and work.

