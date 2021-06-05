© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Adds 97 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death On Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published June 5, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
Senior citizens leave a COVID-19 vaccination site operated by Maine Health in the site of a former department store, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Sanford, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Another Mainer has died from the coronavirus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Saturday morning, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 839.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases identified up to 68,154. Weekly averages in new cases continue to trend downward, with today's case count the seventh case count under 100 in the past eight days.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 72, which is down from 73 on Friday, down from 113 one week ago, and down from 309 one month ago.

60% of the state's population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Esta Pratt-Kielley
