Acadia National Park Closes Miles Of Carriage Roads After Rainstorm

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 14, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
President Obama, Cadillac Mountain
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP
On Tuesday, July 13, 2010, visitors to Cadillac Mountain walk on one of the trials barely visible through the fog in Acadia National Park, Maine.

Acadia National Park officials say they plan to seek emergency funds to repair many of the park's carriage roads after they suffered extensive damage from a rainstorm last week.

The park describes last week's rainstorm as "one of the most exceptional weather events in the park’s history." Nearly five inches of rain was recorded on Cadillac Mountain. Park officials say that while the carriage roads were designed to handle heavy rainfall, the intense storm overwhelmed drainage systems and completely removed layers of rocks in certain locations.

While hiking trails remain open, the park says about 10 miles of carriage roads are closed because of the storm. Superintendent Kevin Schneider says the park will seek emergency funds to repair the damage over the next few months.

Find more details about carriage road closures here.

