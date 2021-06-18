Two Of Maine's Prominent Vaccine Clinics Both Ending Friday

Two vaccine clinics that were part of Maine's push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible are ending on Friday.

Maine's mobile vaccination unit will end its tour after travelling to a dozen towns across the state over the past few months.

And Northern Light Mercy Hospital is closing its high volume vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo at noon, after it administered more than 44,000 doses.

The mobile unit was operated through a partnership between state officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Since April, the unit has travelled to several rural, remote areas, including Fryeburg, Milbridge and Madawaska. Its final stop is in Old Orchard Beach.

Officials say the unit administered more than 10,000 doses of vaccine in total. As demand for vaccines has waned, the state has moved away from large-scale clinics and is now shifting to smaller, more targeted operations.

As of Thursday, more than 64 percent of eligible Mainers have received their final dose.

