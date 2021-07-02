You Can Finally Listen To The 'Seinfeld' Soundtrack

(SOUNDBITE OF JONATHAN WOLFF'S "SEINFELD THEME")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Nostalgic for the sounds of the '90s? As of today, you can say, hello, Newman, and hello to the music that played as Jerry chased him around their Manhattan apartment building because, today, the "Seinfeld" soundtrack is available on digital platforms. The sitcom's slap bass and mouth pops are iconic at this point, but co-creator Larry David says NBC execs at first called them, quote, "weird, distracting and annoying." But isn't that the point?

(SOUNDBITE OF JONATHAN WOLFF'S "SEINFELD THEME")

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.