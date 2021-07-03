30 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Saturday

Another 30 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Maine on Saturday, and the seven-day average of daily case counts stood at 21.

No new deaths from the virus have been reported since Friday.

Twenty-six Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday morning, including 16 in critical care and nine on ventilators.

About 59% of the state's population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC website.

But the portion is actually higher, since the state's count doesn't include some Maine residents who have been vaccinated in federal sites and in other states.

The Maine CDC announced Friday that it will no longer routinely post new coronavirus case counts on Sundays, Mondays or holidays, as agency staff will now just do case investigations and contact tracing on weekdays.