Nine Heavily Armed Men Driving To Maine Arrested After Police Standoff In Mass.

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT
Traffic Stop Armed Men
AP
/
Massachusetts State Police
This photo provided by Massachusetts State Police shows police blocking off a section of Interstate 95 near Wakefield, Mass., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Police say a group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop.

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say nine suspects have been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff that prompted the partial closure of Interstate 95.

Between eight to 10 men were clad in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. He added that they were headed to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.”

Police say the suspects include two people who were arrested earlier on Saturday.

The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the southbound interstate reopened, but northbound lanes remain closed.

