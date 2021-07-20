NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Olympic athletes want gold. But for now, they have to settle for cardboard. It's what the bed frames in the Olympic Village are made of. People online speculated that they were designed to prevent the athletes from hooking up. Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan tested the theory by jumping on his bed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN: Apparently, they were meant to break at any sudden movements. It's fake. Fake news.

KING: And motivated people will hook up anywhere. It's MORNING EDITION.