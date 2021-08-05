Quarterback Josh Johnson Begins His 17th NFL Roster Stint With The Jets

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Josh Johnson is what's known as a sports journeyman. Since being drafted by Tampa Bay in 2009, Johnson has played in four different professional football leagues and played for 13 different NFL teams. This season, the Jets are welcoming the veteran quarterback to their team. He played there in 2015. Johnson could be an experienced voice for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, and he probably knows all the best places to eat, like, all over the U.S. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.