header.jpg
Health

Top Two Democratic Leaders In Maine Senate Test Positive For COVID-19

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published September 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Updated September 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT
Troy Jackson
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this June 26, 2013 file photo, Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook County, speaks during debate over the state budget shortly before the Senate voted to override Gov. Paul LePage's veto, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

The top two Democratic leaders in the Maine Senate have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the span of about 18 hours, Senate President Troy Jackson, of Allagash, and majority leader Eloise Vitelli, of Arrowsic, announced that they had tested positive for the disease.

Both Jackson and Vitelli say there are vaccinated, which health experts say may not prevent infection but often protects against severe symptoms and hospitalization.

The circumstances of how both leaders contracted the disease are not yet known, and neither are the number of close contacts Jackson and Vitelli say they have notified.

A spokeswoman in Jackson's office had not responded to a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

In separate statements, Jackson and Vitelli said they taken recommended precautions and urged Mainers to get vaccinated.

Healthcoronavirus
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief political correspondent and statehouse bureau chief, specializing in the coverage of politics and state government.
