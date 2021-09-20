© 2021 Maine Public
A $2.5 Million Federal Grant Will Help Expand Addiction Treatment In Northern And Down East Maine

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 20, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT

Aroostook Mental Health Center has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to respond to the opioid epidemic in northern Maine.

The agency says the money will be used to support and expand medication-assisted treatment services in Aroostook, Washington and Hancock counties over five years.

Last year, 504 Mainers died from drug overdoses, and state officials say they expect that number to grow this year.

