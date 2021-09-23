Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Struck And Killed While Helping Stranded Driver

A Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy was struck and killed by a vehicle while responding to a call in Trenton Thursday morning. Local law enforcement officials are remembering their late colleague as a service-minded officer who was invested in the local community.

Police say Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a report of a vehicle off the road along Route 3 early Thursday morning when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driving northbound.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane spoke through tears Thursday afternoon as he described Gross as a longtime officer who worked for departments in Winthrop and Sabattus before spending 18 years in Hancock County, near his hometown of Bucksport.

Robbie Feinberg Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane speaks about Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Grossat's death while on duty at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 2021.

Kane said Gross raised two children with his wife and had a passion for working with young people, including at a local camp.

"He was a great addition to our family at the sheriff's office. And a credit to our profession," Kane said. "The world needs more like Luke in our law enforcement, and in our communities."

In a statement, Gov. Janet Mills asked the public to remember that law enforcement "risk their own lives every day to protect the safety of Maine people." Mills directed flags to be lowered on the day of Gross' memorial service.

Local law enforcement referred all other questions about the incident to Maine State Police.

A Maine State Police spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for more details on the accident, including potential charges against the motorist.