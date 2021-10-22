© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
The lingering surge of COVID-19 cases contributed to the loss of 3,000 jobs last month, officials say

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published October 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Unemployment
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A sign announces a coronavirus closure at a flower shop in Jay, Maine, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The lingering surge of COVID-19 cases contributed to the loss of 3,000 jobs in September, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

It was the second straight month that the number of jobs in Maine has gone down. A revision to the August numbers found there were 3,500 fewer jobs that month than in July.

The Labor Department says there's a clear correlation between the coronavirus and job creation. It says surges in case counts stalled the job recovery in the fall of 2020 and again in the spring of this year.

The unemployment rate in September was four-point eight percent, down from 4.9 percent in August. Unemployment has been at either four-point-eight or four-point-nine percent since February.

