MAINE PUBLIC RADIO - PUBLIC NOTICE - W259BY Waterville

On November 24, 2021, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of W259BY, 99.7, Waterville, Maine, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37c55550a017c5c5cf37e2bc8&id=25076ff37c55550a017c5c5cf37e2bc8&goBack=N

