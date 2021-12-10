Our website is undergoing database maintenance — some functions may not work as expected.
Olympic officials avoided direct answers when asked about China's human rights issue
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST
Four countries have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics because of China's human rights violations. The International Olympic Committee claimed neutrality around the issue.
