'We will fight for our independence,' says Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.
Casey Morell
, Noah Caldwell
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amb. Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, on relations between the two countries and increased pressure from Russia.
Casey Morell (he/him) is an associate producer/director of All Things Considered.