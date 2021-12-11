Our website is undergoing database maintenance — some functions may not work as expected.
As theater reopens, how directors are putting their reimaginations into action
Published December 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST
During the height of pandemic closures, three artistic directors spoke about their hopes for what theater would look like when it reopened. More than a year later, we check in to see what's changed.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.