Our website is undergoing database maintenance — some functions may not work as expected.
Morning news brief
Published December 13, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST
Dozens have been killed by devastating tornadoes across the Midwest. The U.S. is nearing 800,000 coronavirus related deaths. And, an icon of traditional Mexican music has died.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.