Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Rachel Martin
Published December 13, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST

Dozens have been killed by devastating tornadoes across the Midwest. The U.S. is nearing 800,000 coronavirus related deaths. And, an icon of traditional Mexican music has died.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin
